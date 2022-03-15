Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.19 and last traded at $115.10. 27,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,141,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Wedbush lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.77.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $403,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $2,731,085 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

