Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $271.90 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $244.65 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.78.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

