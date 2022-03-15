Wealth Management Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

