Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

