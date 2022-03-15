Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

