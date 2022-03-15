Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 11,682 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $465.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

