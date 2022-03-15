Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,410 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of DMTK stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,608 shares of company stock worth $60,042. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DermTech (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.