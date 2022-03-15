Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 14,346 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $104.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

