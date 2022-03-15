Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $40.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 92.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 35.83 on Friday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 34.90 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 64.33.

Rivian ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.