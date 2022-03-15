Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. 79,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,790. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

