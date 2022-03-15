Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$18.75 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$18.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines to a hold rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.84.

WDO stock opened at C$15.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.86 and a one year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

