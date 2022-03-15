Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPRT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 471,479 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,822 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

