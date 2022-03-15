Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
WPRT opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $10.83.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
