Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

