WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $391.43 million and $6.46 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

