Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

WIX opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.01. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

