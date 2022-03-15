Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,300 at Citigroup

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 4,400 ($57.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($64.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,519.44 ($58.77).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,775 ($36.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,017.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,427.86. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,595 ($72.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.73), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,273,081.92).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

