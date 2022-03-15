Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

