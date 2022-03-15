Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $230.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $216.77 and a one year high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average is $252.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

