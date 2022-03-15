Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 330 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 38,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $567.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

