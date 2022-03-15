Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes $650,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of CRBN opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $168.53. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $149.82 and a 52-week high of $176.59.

