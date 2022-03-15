Wolf Group Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after buying an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.