Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WRDLY stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Worldline has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

