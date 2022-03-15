Worthington Industries (WOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WOR opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

