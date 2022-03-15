Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.