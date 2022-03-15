Xometry (XMTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12.

In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xometry by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xometry by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xometry by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

