Xunlei (XNET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 378.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 518,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

