Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 266,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.