Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $272,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,258 shares of company stock valued at $932,155. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.