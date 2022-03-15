Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.68 million and a P/E ratio of -21.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18.
Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)
