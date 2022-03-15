Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $60,673,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 40,759,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,937,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

