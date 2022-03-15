Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $908.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) to report $908.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $925.22 million and the lowest is $891.80 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $943.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

