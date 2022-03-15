Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) to report $4.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.83 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,650 shares of company stock worth $6,388,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.72. 21,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,034. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.57.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

