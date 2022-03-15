Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.56. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

CAKE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.