Zacks: Analysts Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CWST opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.32 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $417,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,503 shares of company stock worth $7,449,032. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

