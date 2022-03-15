Zacks: Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $558.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) to report sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $511.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $1,307,115. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.