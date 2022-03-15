Zacks: Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediciNova.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNOV shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MNOV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,034. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.24. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth $77,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

