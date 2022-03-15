Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.76. 1,853,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.96. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.