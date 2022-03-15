Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report $276.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.05 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 3,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $39,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth $13,671,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 87.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 287,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

