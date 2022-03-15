Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.05 Million

Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) will post $854.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $667.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, hitting $121.16. 1,759,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

