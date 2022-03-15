Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will report $362.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.53 million and the lowest is $360.72 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $360.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IART shares. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,894,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

