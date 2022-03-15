Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.45. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,796. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,450,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after buying an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,434,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

