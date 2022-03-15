Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.54%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,007 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 129.3% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,311 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,481 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,368,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 440,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 2.19. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

