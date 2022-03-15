Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Bioventus alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.35 million and a P/E ratio of -79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioventus (BVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.