Zacks Investment Research Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Sell

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of ESLOY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,523. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

