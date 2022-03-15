Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Buy

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Clover Health Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

CLOV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 9,859,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550,445. Clover Health Investments has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

In related news, Director Chelsea Clinton purchased 100,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clover Health Investments (CLOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.