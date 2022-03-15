Zenfuse (ZEFU) 1-Day Volume Hits $73,993.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $73,993.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

