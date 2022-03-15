Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 108,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,266,388 shares.The stock last traded at $1.45 and had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,986 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth about $9,750,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 969,058 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

