Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZD. Wedbush began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

ZD stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.70. 4,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $91.93 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $408.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.