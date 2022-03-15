Zigcoin Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $17.77 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00104257 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.