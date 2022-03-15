Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Reaches $495.96 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $495.96 million and approximately $35.77 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00283877 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003716 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01169112 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003417 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,814,512,443 coins and its circulating supply is 12,523,045,290 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

